Movie Synopsis:

Fang Xiuying was a farm worker born in Huzhou, Fujian in 1948. For the last eight years of her life she suffered from Alzheimer's. By 2015 the symptoms were quite advanced. Treatment in a convalescent home was ineffective, so in June 2016 it was discontinued and she returned home. We filmed some scenes of her everyday life in 2015, then returned in June 2016 and filmed the last ten days of her life. The film shows the feelings of a person nearing death, and the reality of her relatives' and neighbours' attitudes towards a person about to leave this life.