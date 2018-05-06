* × Change Settings

Mrs. Fang

6.9 / 160 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 6th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2018
?
new Mrs. Fang poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 14th May 2018.

Directed by:

Bing Wang

Written by:

Bing Wang

Produced by:

Pierre-Olivier Bardet, Kong Lihong and Wang Yang

Starring:

Fang Xiuying

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Fang Xiuying was a farm worker born in Huzhou, Fujian in 1948. For the last eight years of her life she suffered from Alzheimer's. By 2015 the symptoms were quite advanced. Treatment in a convalescent home was ineffective, so in June 2016 it was discontinued and she returned home. We filmed some scenes of her everyday life in 2015, then returned in June 2016 and filmed the last ten days of her life. The film shows the feelings of a person nearing death, and the reality of her relatives' and neighbours' attitudes towards a person about to leave this life.

Mrs. Fang Cast

Fang Xiuying

Fang Xiuying headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mrs. Fang

