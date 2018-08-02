* × Change Settings

Heathers

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-February 2019
?
Heathers poster
Contains strong language, sex references and suicide theme. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 31 cinemas on Friday 10th August 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 6th September 2018.

Directed by:

Michael Lehmann

Written by:

Daniel Waters

Produced by:

Denise Di Novi

Starring:

Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk, Kim Walker and Penelope Milford

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A regular girl, Veronica, tries to survive the social jungle of high school by sticking with the three most popular girls at school who are all called Heather. As she meets a sociopath named JD, her life spirals into a continuous cycle of hate, unintentional murder and indifference, as she exacts revenge on her enemies, also known as her best friends.

Reviews

Heathers Cast

Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder headshot

Date of Birth:

29 October 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Heathers

Christian Slater

Christian Slater headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

HeathersThe Wife

Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Heathers

Lisanne Falk

Lisanne Falk headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Heathers

Kim Walker

Kim Walker headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Heathers

Penelope Milford

Penelope Milford headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Heathers

