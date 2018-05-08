* × Change Settings

Chosen Men

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 8th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2018
new Chosen Men poster
Contains mild bad language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

www.chosenmenmovie.com

Directed by:

Aaron Sayers

Written by:

Aaron Sayers

Produced by:

Aaron Sayers

Starring:

Andy McNab, Russell Ward, Benny Hill, Alan Barry, David Thomas and Luke Delahunty

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A soldier's story does not end on the battlefield. On a journey spanning more than 10 years, young veteran soldiers who served together on the front line proudly reflect on their service as Riflemen in the British Army and the impact it has upon returning to civilian life. With unprecedented access and footage captured during service, Filmmaker and Veteran Soldier Aaron Sayers offers revealing insight into the changing identities of the modern day soldier, capturing the pride and professionalism of soldiers past and present whilst tackling and raising awareness of key issues that veterans face. Chosen Men celebrates the pride shared within the veteran community and the bond of brothers held between those who served together on the front line.

Chosen Men Cast

