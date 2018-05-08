Movie Synopsis:

A soldier's story does not end on the battlefield. On a journey spanning more than 10 years, young veteran soldiers who served together on the front line proudly reflect on their service as Riflemen in the British Army and the impact it has upon returning to civilian life. With unprecedented access and footage captured during service, Filmmaker and Veteran Soldier Aaron Sayers offers revealing insight into the changing identities of the modern day soldier, capturing the pride and professionalism of soldiers past and present whilst tackling and raising awareness of key issues that veterans face. Chosen Men celebrates the pride shared within the veteran community and the bond of brothers held between those who served together on the front line.