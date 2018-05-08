* × Change Settings

The Man Who Always Did His Part

Derby Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 8th May 2018
new The Man Who Always Did His Part poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Orisel Castro and York Neudel

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Dr Rota, a 78-year-old businessman, scientist and writer, is full of conflicts and dreams of fame.

Reviews

