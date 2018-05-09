* × Change Settings

Djam

7.3 / 480 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 9th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2018
?
new Djam poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Tony Gatlif

Written by:

Tony Gatlif

Produced by:

Francis Boespflug, Fenia Cossovitsa, Suzan Güverte, Delphine Mantoulet and Stéphane Parthenay

Starring:

Daphne Patakia, Simon Abkarian, Maryne Cayon, Kimon Kouris, Solon Lekkas and Yannis Bostantzoglou

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Djam, a Greek girl, is sent to Istanbul on a mission to find a motor-boat part of her uncle, a former sailor and great fan of the Greek musical style rebetiko. In the city, she meets Avril, a French woman who works as a volunteer with refugees but who has run out of money and not known in Turkey. Generous, fearless and unpredictable, Djam leaves with Avril to Mytilene - a journey of music and encounters.

Reviews

Djam Cast

Daphne Patakia

Daphne Patakia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Djam

Simon Abkarian

Simon Abkarian headshot

Date of Birth:

5 March 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Djam

Maryne Cayon

Maryne Cayon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Djam

Kimon Kouris

Kimon Kouris headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Djam

Solon Lekkas

Solon Lekkas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Djam

Yannis Bostantzoglou

Yannis Bostantzoglou headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Djam

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:28 9th May 2018