Music on the Run Muziek op de vlucht

Derby Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 9th May 2018
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 10th May 2018.

Directed by:

Frans Bromet and Silvia Bromet

Produced by:

Sarah Dierckx and Brigit Dopheide

Genres:

Documentary, Musical

Language:

English

Runtime:

55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the refugee camp at Calais, a clear man's voice resounds. Full of melancholy, he sings: 'I'm here, but my soul is across the sea'. It is a striking description of the mood the thousands of refugees are in, many of whom have been camping out here for months. In the makeshift encampment, the hope of a better life has been replaced by fear, sorrow and apathy. What remains is music. Out of protest, solidarity or melancholia. The music gives the occupants of the camp their dignity back. Calais gets a human face.

