Innsaei

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2018
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Hrund Gunnsteinsdottir and Kristín Ólafsdóttir

Written by:

Hrund Gunnsteinsdottir

Produced by:

Heather Millard, Sandra Tabares-Duque and Kristín Ólafsdóttir

Starring:

Hrund Gunnsteinsdottir

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A story of soul searching, science, nature and creativity, InnSæi takes us on a global journey to uncover the art of connecting within in today's world of distraction and stress.

