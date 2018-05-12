* × Change Settings

In Love With Lou: A Philosopher's Life Lou Andreas-Salomé, The Audacity to be Free

Oxford International Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 12th May 2018
new In Love With Lou: A Philosopher's Life poster
Directed by:

Cordula Kablitz-Post

Written by:

Cordula Kablitz-Post and Susanne Hertel

Produced by:

Antonio Exacoustos, Sissi Hüetlin, Cordula Kablitz-Post, Gabriele Kranzelbinder, Sepp Reidinger and Helge Sasse

Starring:

Nicole Heesters, Katharina Lorenz, Liv Lisa Fries, Helena Pieske, Matthias Lier and Katharina Schüttler

Genres:

Biography, Drama, Romance

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 53 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Lou Andreas-Salomé, the woman who enraptured 19th century Europe's greatest minds, recounts her life to Ernst Pfeiffer in this German film directed by Cordula Post-Kablutz. A published novelist, poet and essayist, Salomé's desire to live a life free from convention scandalized society but spurred genius and passion in others, including Friedrich Nietzsche, Paul Rée and her lover, the poet Rainer Marie Rilke. Under the tutelage of Sigmund Freud, she became the first female psychoanalyst.

Reviews

In Love With Lou: A Philosopher's Life Cast

