* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Citizen Clark... A Life of Principle

Oxford International Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 13th May 2018
new Citizen Clark... A Life of Principle poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Joseph C. Stillman

Written by:

Joseph C. Stillman

Produced by:

Joseph C. Stillman

Starring:

Brian Becker, Richard Becker, Blase Bonpane, Noam Chomsky, Ramsey Clark and Miguel D'Escoto

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 49 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This feature documentary details former US. Attorney General Ramsey Clark's lifetime commitment to justice and human rights. As the highest law enforcement officer of the land under LBJ, Clark supervised the drafting and the passage of the Voting Rights act of 1965 and the Civil Rights Act of 1968, two key milestones in the history of the United States. Among the topics that will be covered in this comprehensive film will be growing up in Texas, WWII, The Kennedy Years, Vietnam and the effects the draft had on African-American's, Martin Luther King, Civil Rights, The Selma to Montgomery March, Voting Rights, Native American Land Reparations, Working with LBJ, Dealing with J. Edgar Hoover, Robert F. Kennedy, Latin American Wars, The Iraq War, War Crimes, Torture, Crime in America, The Prison System, The Palestinian Conflict, Poverty in the U.S., The right to a fair trial, Militarism, Drones, and Materialism in America. The narrative of this documentary will be told through the Mr.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Citizen Clark... A Life of Principle.

Citizen Clark... A Life of Principle Cast

Brian Becker

Brian Becker headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Citizen Clark... A Life of Principle

Richard Becker

Richard Becker headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Citizen Clark... A Life of Principle

Blase Bonpane

Blase Bonpane headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Citizen Clark... A Life of Principle

Noam Chomsky

Noam Chomsky headshot

Date of Birth:

7 December 1928

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Citizen Clark... A Life of Principle

Ramsey Clark

Ramsey Clark headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Citizen Clark... A Life of Principle

Miguel D'Escoto

Miguel D'Escoto headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Citizen Clark... A Life of Principle

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 21:09 13th May 2018