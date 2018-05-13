* × Change Settings

Doubtful Mutalim Besafek

Seret Release Date

Sunday 13th May 2018
Doubtful
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Eliran Elya

Written by:

Eliran Elya

Produced by:

Oren Rogovin

Starring:

Yaakov Aderet, Osher Amara, Liron Ben-Shlush, Ran Danker, Elroi Fass and Melodi Frank

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Assi, a screenwriter and poet, is stuck in his personal life. He is full of doubt, disturbing thoughts, and existential restlessness. He is sentenced to community service due to a drunken-driving motorcycle accident in which he was involved. For his community service, he is sent to work with juvenile delinquents in Beersheba - the desert city in southern Israel - who are under house arrest and must attend sessions with Assi in the neighborhood shelter as a condition for their parole. Their extreme personalities, their riotous energy, and their charm awaken in him curiosity and attraction; together, they break through the boundaries of the rehabilitative framework.

Reviews

Cast

Yaakov Aderet

Osher Amara

Liron Ben-Shlush

Ran Danker

Elroi Fass

Melodi Frank

Last update was at 21:09 13th May 2018