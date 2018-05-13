Movie Synopsis:

Foreign Land As Israeli society slips into extremism, an Arab actor and a Jewish journalist search for a place, where they can belong. Ghassan Abbas was once a famous TV star in Israel. Director Shlomi Eldar was once an Arab Affairs correspondent for Israel's TV news. Both men have discovered that their audiences are getting smaller by the day. Abbas is not getting any new roles, and Eldar's reports are getting pushed to the sidelines of the daily news reports. Israeli society has all lost hope and no longer wants to hear about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Now facing a professional crisis, these two friends are searching for a way to escape, while taking account of how changes in Israel affect them both personally and on a national level.