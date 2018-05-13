The Red Collar

Movie Synopsis:

In a small town, crushed by the heat of summer, in 1919, a war hero was held prisoner in a deserted barracks. In front of the door, his whipped dog barks day and night. Not far away, in the countryside, a young woman worn out by the work of the land, too educated to be a simple peasant, wait and hope. The judge who arrives to unravel this case is an aristocrat whose war has made the principles falter. Three characters and, in the middle of them, a dog, which holds the key of the drama.