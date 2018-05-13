* × Change Settings

The Red Collar Le collier rouge

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 16th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2018
new The Red Collar poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Jean Becker

Written by:

Jean Becker, Jean-Loup Dabadie and Jean-Christophe Rufin

Produced by:

Louis Becker, Nadia Khamlichi, Claire Maillard and Adrian Politowski

Starring:

François Cluzet, Nicolas Duvauchelle, Sophie Verbeeck, Jean-Quentin Châtelain, Patrick Descamps and Tobias Nuytten-Vialle

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a small town, crushed by the heat of summer, in 1919, a war hero was held prisoner in a deserted barracks. In front of the door, his whipped dog barks day and night. Not far away, in the countryside, a young woman worn out by the work of the land, too educated to be a simple peasant, wait and hope. The judge who arrives to unravel this case is an aristocrat whose war has made the principles falter. Three characters and, in the middle of them, a dog, which holds the key of the drama.

Reviews

The Red Collar Cast

François Cluzet

François Cluzet headshot

Date of Birth:

21 September 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Nicolas Duvauchelle

Nicolas Duvauchelle headshot

Date of Birth:

27 March 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Sophie Verbeeck

Sophie Verbeeck headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Jean-Quentin Châtelain

Jean-Quentin Châtelain headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Patrick Descamps

Patrick Descamps headshot

Date of Birth:

13 July 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Tobias Nuytten-Vialle

Tobias Nuytten-Vialle headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

