Concealed

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 1st June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2018
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

concealedthemovie.com

Directed by:

Shane T. Hall

Written by:

Shane T. Hall

Produced by:

Jacqui Fifer and Lyall Sumner

Starring:

Jessica Gerger, Aaron Glenane, Jai Koutrae, Simon Lyndon, Meg MacIntosh and Woody Naismith

Genres:

Action, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Max, a struggling actor living in South Africa, has flown into Sydney, Australia for the audition of his life. As soon as he lands things start to go horribly wrong when his girlfriend Sallie disappears. Frustrated with the police's lack of of progress in finding her, Max embarks on a desperate search with the help of childhood friend Richard. The pair's search pushes them to both external and internal extremities in their desperate plight to find Sallie.

