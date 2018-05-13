* × Change Settings

Noisey Birmingham

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 15th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2018
Directed by:

Mike Skinner

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

After 'Hip Hop in The Holy Land' and 'Don't Call It Road Rap,' UK music legend Mike Skinner returns to host his third Noisey documentary and this time the focus is on his beloved hometown and the unlikely rise and rise of the rap scene in Birmingham.

From his days with 'The Streets' at the start of the century, when Mike had nobody to look up to in terms of MCs from his local, the scene has exploded led by three artists Lady Leshurr, Mist and Jaykae.

Mike catches up with Lotto Boyzz, SafOne & Dapz on The Map to try and get a sense of what has caused this newfound confidence in the city.

