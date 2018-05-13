Movie Synopsis:

Steve and Chuma are a pair of criminals in the Kaslasi organized crime syndicate in Jerusalem. Whilst out collecting their 'protection' monies, they make their way to a city restaurant. They visit the bathroom, hear a massive explosion, and are horrified to find that they are the only survivors in deadly suicide bombing.



Shaken out of their criminal ways, the two former shylocks become flesh and blood angels, stealing notes from the Western Wall and fulfilling people's prayers in their own unique way. Along the way they find themselves dealing with their own secrets, prayers and wishes.