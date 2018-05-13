* × Change Settings

The Cousin

Seret Release Date

Thursday 17th May 2018
Suitable only for adults.
Directed by:

Tzahi Grad

Written by:

Tzahi Grad

Starring:

Ala Dakka, Osnat Fishman and Tzahi Grad

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A comedy about a family man and his foreign worker who is facing unbased accusations.

Reviews

The Cousin Cast

