Italo Disco Legacy

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 17th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2018
new Italo Disco Legacy poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

www.facebook.com

Directed by:

Pietro Anton

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Italo Disco Legacy is a journey into the past and the future of Italo Disco music through the stories of the original 80's heroes and cult DJs, and a new generation of artists, producers and fans ready to carry on the Italo Disco Legacy.

Featuring interviews with Fred Ventura, Rago & Farina, The Hacker, DJ Hell, Alexander Robotnick, Koto, Marcello Catalano, Daniele Baldelli, Beppe Loda, I-F, Intergalactic Gary, DJ Overdose, Black Devil Disco Club and many more, as well as incredible archive footage and music videos.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Italo Disco Legacy is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Last update was at 21:44 15th May 2018