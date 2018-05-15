Italo Disco Legacy is a journey into the past and the future of Italo Disco music through the stories of the original 80's heroes and cult DJs, and a new generation of artists, producers and fans ready to carry on the Italo Disco Legacy.
Featuring interviews with Fred Ventura, Rago & Farina, The Hacker, DJ Hell, Alexander Robotnick, Koto, Marcello Catalano, Daniele Baldelli, Beppe Loda, I-F, Intergalactic Gary, DJ Overdose, Black Devil Disco Club and many more, as well as incredible archive footage and music videos.