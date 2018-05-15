* × Change Settings

Harjeeta

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2018
Contains mild bad language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Directed by:

Vijay Kumar Arora

Written by:

Jagdeep Sidhu

Produced by:

Nick Bahl, Bhushan k Chopra, Munish Sahni and Bhagwant Virk

Starring:

Ammy Virk, Sawan Rupowali, Pankaj Tripathi, Gurpreet Bhangu, Prakash Gadhu and Raj Singh Jhinger

Genres:

Drama, Sport

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 9 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Harjeeta is biopic based on the remarkable true story of an underdog, who fights against all odds to lead the Indian Hockey team to world cup victory. Life for the son of a truck driver from Kurali Punjab was not easy and like many others in his village, he came from a humble background. His parents did not have the means to finance his training, but this did not deter his drive and ambition to become the best hockey player in the world. His parents hoped he would concentrate on his education and secure a job, but Harjeeta spent all his time sharpening his skills on the playing field. During the summer break he would walk sometimes bear footed to the hockey playing field just so that he could sharpen his skills and knowledge of the game. He lost out on love because of his poor background but this did not deter him from reaching his goal. Harjeeta is not just a biopic but has a message for all the youngsters of the world that dreams can be fulfilled if you are committed and passionate about winning.

Ammy Virk

Sawan Rupowali

Pankaj Tripathi

Gurpreet Bhangu

Prakash Gadhu

Raj Singh Jhinger

