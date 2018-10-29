For three years a well-known Norwegian extremist gives unique access to his everyday life encouraging jihadists in Europe until he is arrested for supporting terrorism by recruiting for ISIS. This extremely timely film highlights the tension between free societies and those who take advantage of their values while seeking to undermine them. Recruiting for Jihad is especially resonant and newsworthy given the deadly incidents in Stockholm, London, Berlin, Nice, San Bernardino, Paris and elsewhere.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Recruiting for Jihad
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Recruiting for Jihad
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Recruiting for Jihad