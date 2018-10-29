* × Change Settings

Recruiting for Jihad Den Norske Islamisten

7.5 / 44 votes

DocHouse Release Date

Monday 29th October 2018
Recruiting for Jihad poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Adel Khan Farooq and Ulrik Imtiaz Rolfsen

Written by:

Adel Khan Farooq and Ulrik Imtiaz Rolfsen

Produced by:

Jonathan Borge Lie, Lars Løge and Ulrik Imtiaz Rolfsen

Starring:

Adel Khan Farooq, Ubaydullah Hussain and Ulrik Imtiaz Rolfsen

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 7 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

For three years a well-known Norwegian extremist gives unique access to his everyday life encouraging jihadists in Europe until he is arrested for supporting terrorism by recruiting for ISIS. This extremely timely film highlights the tension between free societies and those who take advantage of their values while seeking to undermine them. Recruiting for Jihad is especially resonant and newsworthy given the deadly incidents in Stockholm, London, Berlin, Nice, San Bernardino, Paris and elsewhere.

Reviews

Recruiting for Jihad Cast

Adel Khan Farooq

Adel Khan Farooq headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Recruiting for Jihad

Ubaydullah Hussain

Ubaydullah Hussain headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Recruiting for Jihad

Ulrik Imtiaz Rolfsen

Ulrik Imtiaz Rolfsen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Recruiting for Jihad

