Movie Synopsis:

Tara is an 18 year old swimmer who dreams of one day going to the Olympics. Having sacrificed anything resembling a normal teenage life in pursuit of her goal, her dreams are soon thrown into jeopardy when she discovers that she's pregnant on the brink of the biggest competition of her career. Afraid of the stigma associated with her situation, Tara sets out to solve the dilemma with little help and no one but her best friend to turn to. When she crosses paths with James - a down-and-out mechanic with secrets of his own - they develop an unlikely bond with implications that reach far wider than either of them could have ever anticipated.