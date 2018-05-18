* × Change Settings

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2018
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 2 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 24th May 2018.

Directed by:

Daniel Holmes

Starring:

Vanessa Shaeffer and Emmet Ryan

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Tara is an 18 year old swimmer who dreams of one day going to the Olympics. Having sacrificed anything resembling a normal teenage life in pursuit of her goal, her dreams are soon thrown into jeopardy when she discovers that she's pregnant on the brink of the biggest competition of her career. Afraid of the stigma associated with her situation, Tara sets out to solve the dilemma with little help and no one but her best friend to turn to. When she crosses paths with James - a down-and-out mechanic with secrets of his own - they develop an unlikely bond with implications that reach far wider than either of them could have ever anticipated.

Reviews

Dive Cast

Vanessa Shaeffer

Emmet Ryan

