Once There Was Brasilia Era uma Vez Brasília

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2018
?
new Once There Was Brasilia poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Adirley Queirós

Produced by:

Julia Alves, Simone Queiroz and Adirley Queirós

Starring:

Wellington Abreu, Andreia Vieira and Marquim do Tropa

Genre:

Sci-Fi

Language:

Portuguese

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ex-convict, chain-smoking, intergalactic traveller WA4, is sent on a mission to Earth to assassinate Brazilian president Juscelino Kubitschek on inauguration day of the capital Brasília. His ship malfunctions and crashes into the future, landing in 2016 in the satellite city Ceilândia - initially built to keep the poor from populating the capital with shantytowns. There, he encounters a motley crew of outer-space warriors, and together, they plan out and stage a coup against the monsters occupying the National Congress.

Reviews

Once There Was Brasilia Cast

Last update was at 08:01 19th May 2018