Ex-convict, chain-smoking, intergalactic traveller WA4, is sent on a mission to Earth to assassinate Brazilian president Juscelino Kubitschek on inauguration day of the capital Brasília. His ship malfunctions and crashes into the future, landing in 2016 in the satellite city Ceilândia - initially built to keep the poor from populating the capital with shantytowns. There, he encounters a motley crew of outer-space warriors, and together, they plan out and stage a coup against the monsters occupying the National Congress.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Once There Was Brasilia
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Once There Was Brasilia
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Once There Was Brasilia