Pure Hearts

Movie Synopsis:

Agnese and Stefano are profoundly different. She is only seventeen, lives with her mother (a harsh but devoted woman and a regular church-goer) and is about to take a vow of chastity to last until marriage. He is a 25 year old man, with a violent temper and a difficult past behind, who works as a warden in a car park that borders with a gypsy camp. Their unexpected meeting engenders a sentiment of purity, made of little stolen moments and mutual help. But when they make love for the first time, Agnese s illusion of purity is shattered. She experiences a deep sense of betrayal towards her ideals, which leads her to take an extreme decision in the hope of erasing her sin.