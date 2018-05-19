* × Change Settings

Pure Hearts Cuori puri

Italian Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 26th May 2018
new Pure Hearts poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Roberto De Paolis

Written by:

Adriano Chiarelli, Roberto De Paolis, Luca Infascelli, Carlo Salsa and Greta Scicchitano

Produced by:

Carla Altieri and Roberto De Paolis

Starring:

Selene Caramazza, Simone Liberati, Barbora Bobulova, Stefano Fresi, Edoardo Pesce and Antonella Attili

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Agnese and Stefano are profoundly different. She is only seventeen, lives with her mother (a harsh but devoted woman and a regular church-goer) and is about to take a vow of chastity to last until marriage. He is a 25 year old man, with a violent temper and a difficult past behind, who works as a warden in a car park that borders with a gypsy camp. Their unexpected meeting engenders a sentiment of purity, made of little stolen moments and mutual help. But when they make love for the first time, Agnese s illusion of purity is shattered. She experiences a deep sense of betrayal towards her ideals, which leads her to take an extreme decision in the hope of erasing her sin.

Reviews

Pure Hearts Cast

Selene Caramazza

Selene Caramazza headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pure Hearts

Simone Liberati

Simone Liberati headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pure Hearts

Barbora Bobulova

Barbora Bobulova headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pure Hearts

Stefano Fresi

Stefano Fresi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pure Hearts

Edoardo Pesce

Edoardo Pesce headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0¾" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pure Hearts

Antonella Attili

Antonella Attili headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pure Hearts

Last update was at 08:01 19th May 2018