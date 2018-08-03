* × Change Settings

Luis & the Aliens Luis and His Friends from Outer Space

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-February 2019
Luis & the Aliens poster
Contains mild threat, rude humour and very mild bad language. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Christoph Lauenstein, Wolfgang Lauenstein and Sean McCormack

Written by:

Wolfgang Lauenstein, Christoph Lauenstein, Joe Vitale and Jeffrey Hylton

Produced by:

Emely Christians, Jean-Marie Musique, Christine Parisse and Jana Bohl

Starring:

Ian Coppinger, Callum Maloney, Paul Tylak, Dermot Magennis, Eoin Daly and Lucy Carolan

Genres:

Animation, Family

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Luis and His Friends from Outer Space tells the story of an 11-year-old boy who makes friends with three loveable little aliens, who crash their UFO into his house. In return for Luis' help in finding the home-shopping channel stuff they came for, they save Luis from boarding school - and an exciting adventure follows.

Luis & the Aliens Cast

