The movie follows a 4-year old boy who is struggling to cope with the arrival of a little sister in the family, until things turn magical. A mysterious garden in the backyard of the boy's home becomes a gateway allowing the child to travel back in time and encounter his mother as a little girl and his great-grandfather as a young man. These fantasy-filled adventures allow the child to change his perspective and help him become the big brother he was meant to be.
14 March 1990
Unknown
5' 4½" (1.64 m)
Mirai in the Future
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Mirai in the Future
Unknown
Unknown
5' 6¼" (1.68 m)
Mirai in the Future
Unknown
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
Mirai in the Future
17 June 1978
Unknown
5' 3¾" (1.62 m)
Mirai in the Future
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Mirai in the Future