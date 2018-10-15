* × Change Settings

Mirai in the Future Mirai no Mirai

6.7 / 10 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
Contains mild threat and scary scenes. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Saturday 20th October 2018
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 97 cinemas

Directed by:

Mamoru Hosoda

Written by:

Mamoru Hosoda

Produced by:

Takuya Itô, Genki Kawamura, Yuichi Adachi and Yuichiro Sato

Starring:

Haru Kuroki, Moka Kamishiraishi, Gen Hoshino, Kôji Yakusho, Kumiko Asô and Mitsuo Yoshihara

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Drama, Family, Fantasy

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The movie follows a 4-year old boy who is struggling to cope with the arrival of a little sister in the family, until things turn magical. A mysterious garden in the backyard of the boy's home becomes a gateway allowing the child to travel back in time and encounter his mother as a little girl and his great-grandfather as a young man. These fantasy-filled adventures allow the child to change his perspective and help him become the big brother he was meant to be.

Mirai in the Future Cast

Haru Kuroki

Date of Birth:

14 March 1990

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Moka Kamishiraishi

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Height:

Gen Hoshino

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Kôji Yakusho

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Kumiko Asô

Date of Birth:

17 June 1978

Height:

5' 3¾" (1.62 m)

Mitsuo Yoshihara

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Height:

