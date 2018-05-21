* × Change Settings

Nela Ticket

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 24th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2018
?
new Nela Ticket poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 4 cinemas on Thursday 24th May 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Kalyan Krishna

Written by:

Kalyan Krishna and Satyanand

Produced by:

Rajani Talluri and Ram Talluri

Starring:

Ravi Teja, Malavika Sharma, Brahmanandam, Jagapathi Babu, Rajitha and Tanikella Bharani

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Telugu

Runtime:

Unknown
Nela Ticket Cast

Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nela Ticket

Malavika Sharma

Malavika Sharma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nela Ticket

Brahmanandam

Brahmanandam headshot

Date of Birth:

1 February 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nela Ticket

Jagapathi Babu

Jagapathi Babu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nela Ticket

Rajitha

Rajitha headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nela Ticket

Tanikella Bharani

Tanikella Bharani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nela Ticket

