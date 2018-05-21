* × Change Settings

The Wedding Kasal

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 26th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2018
?
new The Wedding poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 3 cinemas on Saturday 26th May 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 28th May 2018.

Directed by:

Ruel S. Bayani

Written by:

Kriz G. Gazmen and Patrick John Valencia

Starring:

Bea Alonzo, Derek Ramsay, Paulo Avelino, Christopher De Leon, Cherie Gil and Ricky Davao

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Filipino

Runtime:

1 hour 53 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Lia Marquez is a simple lass who is set to marry Cebu's most eligible bachelor Philip Cordero, who is currently running to clinch the mayoral position after his father's term ends. However, things get complicated when Lia's ex-boyfriend Wado dela Costa returns to work for them in a project that will help Philip win the elections. Inevitably, feelings resurface and doubts arise. As we get closer to the wedding day, Lia becomes unsure if she is choosing the right man to marry, torn between the man from her past and the man she's building a future with.

Reviews

The Wedding Cast

Bea Alonzo

Bea Alonzo headshot

Date of Birth:

17 October 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Wedding

Derek Ramsay

Derek Ramsay headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Wedding

Paulo Avelino

Paulo Avelino headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Wedding

Christopher De Leon

Christopher De Leon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Wedding

Cherie Gil

Cherie Gil headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Wedding

Ricky Davao

Ricky Davao headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Wedding

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:18 21st May 2018