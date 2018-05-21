* × Change Settings

Lorello and Brunello Lorello e Brunello

Italian Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 31st May 2018
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Jacopo Quadri

Written by:

Jacopo Quadri

Produced by:

Marta Donzelli, Gregorio Paonessa and Jacopo Quadri

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Lorello and Brunello is a meditative portrait of two middle-aged twin brothers and their struggle to make ends meet as farmers in the south of Tuscany.

