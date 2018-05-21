* × Change Settings

Eighth Grade

Sundance Film Festival London Release Date

Saturday 2nd June 2018
new Eighth Grade poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Sundance Film Festival London. Show listing.

Directed by:

Bo Burnham

Written by:

Bo Burnham

Produced by:

Eli Bush, Scott Rudin, Christopher Storer and Lila Yacoub

Starring:

Josh Hamilton, Elsie Fisher, Emily Robinson, Missy Yager, Daniel Zolghadri and Imani Lewis

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Eighth-grader Kayla Day always has her phone in hand, hoping to find connections online that might make up for those she's unable to forge in everyday life. She makes YouTube videos aimed at other adolescents dealing with similar issues - feelings of isolation, anxiety and invisibility. But after so easily summoning this wisdom and confidence when addressing her (barely existent) audience, Kayla finds it paralysingly difficult to apply in real situations. In the final week of a disastrous school year - and with high school looming on the horizon - Kayla struggles to bridge the gap between how she perceives herself and who she believes she should be.

Reviews

Last update was at 07:18 21st May 2018