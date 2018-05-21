* × Change Settings

Polterheist

British Independent Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 2nd June 2018
Directed by:

David Gilbank

Written by:

David Gilbank, Gemma Head and Paul Renhard

Produced by:

Pepe Fowler

Starring:

Pushpinder Chani, Polly Lister, Paul Royston, Kate Layden, Jo Mousley and Jamie Cymbal

Genres:

Comedy, Crime, Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two gangsters are given 72 hours to discover the whereabouts of a stash of drug money stolen by their boss. There's only one problem..they just murdered him. Frantic to find the cash, the hapless criminals kidnap a psychic medium and force her to contact the dead gang boss. Unfortunately for them, they only succeed in unleashing an evil spirit bent on revenge.

Reviews

Polterheist Cast

