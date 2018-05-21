Polterheist

Two gangsters are given 72 hours to discover the whereabouts of a stash of drug money stolen by their boss. There's only one problem..they just murdered him. Frantic to find the cash, the hapless criminals kidnap a psychic medium and force her to contact the dead gang boss. Unfortunately for them, they only succeed in unleashing an evil spirit bent on revenge.
