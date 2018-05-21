* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Sunset Contract

British Independent Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 2nd June 2018
new Sunset Contract poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At British Independent Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Marc Conen

Written by:

Marc Conen

Produced by:

Marc Conen and Peter Nicholas

Starring:

Peter Nicholas, Paris Jefferson and Anna Nightingale

Genres:

Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In this modern folktale, social media CEO Brad meets the Devil in his beautiful new beach villa. She confronts him with a contract he can't remember agreeing to. To be executed before sunset. Oblivious to her identity, he gets bounced about by her scheming, vagaries and word games while he struggles to get rid of her. When his gorgeous and skeptical girlfriend Mary suddenly appears, he finds himself stuck between two feisty, eloquent women. What once looked like an ordinary agreement suddenly turns out to be a matter of life and death.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Sunset Contract.

Sunset Contract Cast

Peter Nicholas

Peter Nicholas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sunset Contract

Paris Jefferson

Paris Jefferson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sunset Contract

Anna Nightingale

Anna Nightingale headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sunset Contract

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:18 21st May 2018