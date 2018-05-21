Sunset Contract

Movie Synopsis:

In this modern folktale, social media CEO Brad meets the Devil in his beautiful new beach villa. She confronts him with a contract he can't remember agreeing to. To be executed before sunset. Oblivious to her identity, he gets bounced about by her scheming, vagaries and word games while he struggles to get rid of her. When his gorgeous and skeptical girlfriend Mary suddenly appears, he finds himself stuck between two feisty, eloquent women. What once looked like an ordinary agreement suddenly turns out to be a matter of life and death.