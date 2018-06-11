In 1987 Korea, under an oppressive military regime, a college student gets killed during a police interrogation involving torture. Government officials are quick to cover up the death and order the body to be cremated. A prosecutor who is supposed to sign the cremation release, raises questions about a 21-year-old kid dying of a heart attack, and begins looking into the case for the truth. Despite a systematic attempt to silence everyone involved in the case, the truth gets out, causing an eruption of public outrage.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
1987: When the Day Comes
11 March 1978
Unknown
5' 11¾" (1.83 m)
1987: When the Day Comes
1970
Unknown
Unknown
1987: When the Day Comes
24 April 1990
Unknown
5' 5¼" (1.66 m)
1987: When the Day Comes
13 February 1970
Unknown
5' 10¾" (1.8 m)
1987: When the Day Comes
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
1987: When the Day Comes