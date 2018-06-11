* × Change Settings

1987: When the Day Comes

London Korean Film Festival Release Date

Monday 25th June 2018
1987: When the Day Comes poster
Directed by:

Joon-Hwan Jang

Written by:

Kyung-chan Kim

Produced by:

Young-Hwan Jang

Starring:

Yoon-Seok Kim, Jung-woo Ha, Hae-jin Yoo, Tae-ri Kim, Hee-soon Park and Hee-jun Lee

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

2 hours 9 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 1987 Korea, under an oppressive military regime, a college student gets killed during a police interrogation involving torture. Government officials are quick to cover up the death and order the body to be cremated. A prosecutor who is supposed to sign the cremation release, raises questions about a 21-year-old kid dying of a heart attack, and begins looking into the case for the truth. Despite a systematic attempt to silence everyone involved in the case, the truth gets out, causing an eruption of public outrage.

Reviews

