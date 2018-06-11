* × Change Settings

Teen Aur Aadha

London Indian Film Festival Release Date

Monday 25th June 2018
Teen Aur Aadha poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At London Indian Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Dar Gai

Written by:

Dar Gai

Produced by:

Sakshi Khanna and Dheer Momaya

Starring:

Arya Dave, Zoya Hussain, Suhasini Mulay, M.K. Raina, Anjum Rajabali and Jim Sarbh

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

2 hours 1 minute (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The story of one house in three different eras. Where 50 years ago it was divided between a school and an apartment, in which a young boy struggles with the pressures of pre-pubescent school life, coupled with being compelled to share a tiny room with his paralysed, disconsolate grandfather. Who in turn has devious plans for the child's 12th birthday which happens to fall on a leap year. The same building 20 years later becomes home to a brothel, where a young unexploited concubine is dealing with her self-proclaimed "first" client who has a strange inability to fulfil his physical desire unless obligated to the duress of a transaction to do so. Now, 30 years later these same walls surround a sublime home which belongs to a soul-stirring 75 year old couple who love, laugh and dance together. They whisper the secrets of time forgone and seemed to have overcome the undying need for love and escape which seems to have plagued the inhabitants of this house in the past.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Teen Aur Aadha.

Teen Aur Aadha Cast

Arya Dave

Arya Dave headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Teen Aur Aadha

Zoya Hussain

Zoya Hussain headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Teen Aur Aadha

Suhasini Mulay

Suhasini Mulay headshot

Date of Birth:

20 November 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Teen Aur Aadha

M.K. Raina

M.K. Raina headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Teen Aur Aadha

Anjum Rajabali

Anjum Rajabali headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Teen Aur Aadha

Jim Sarbh

Jim Sarbh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Teen Aur Aadha

Recommendations

