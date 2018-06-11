* × Change Settings

Dirty Dancing

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2018
?
Dirty Dancing poster
Contains moderate sex references. Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 29th June 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 10th July 2018.

Directed by:

Emile Ardolino

Written by:

Eleanor Bergstein

Produced by:

Eleanor Bergstein and Linda Gottlieb

Starring:

Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze, Jerry Orbach, Cynthia Rhodes, Jack Weston and Jane Brucker

Genres:

Drama, Music, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 1963, Frances "Baby" Houseman, a sweet daddy's girl, goes with her family to a resort in upstate New York's Catskill Mountains. Baby has grown up in privileged surroundings and all expect her to go on to college, join the Peace Corps and save the world before marrying a doctor, just like her father. Unexpectedly, Baby becomes infatuated with the camp's dance instructor, Johnny Castle, a man whose background is vastly different from her own. Baby lies to her father to get money to pay for an illegal abortion for Johnny's dance partner. She then fills in as Johnny's dance partner and it is as he is teaching her the dance routine that they fall in love. It all comes apart when Johnny's friend falls seriously ill after her abortion and Baby gets her father, who saves the girl's life. He then learns what Baby has been up to, who with and worse, that he funded the illegal abortion. He bans his daughter from any further association with "those people". In the first deliberately willful.

Dirty Dancing Cast

Jennifer Grey

Jennifer Grey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dirty Dancing

Patrick Swayze

Patrick Swayze headshot

Date of Birth:

18 August 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dirty Dancing

Jerry Orbach

Jerry Orbach headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dirty Dancing

Cynthia Rhodes

Cynthia Rhodes headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dirty Dancing

Jack Weston

Jack Weston headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dirty Dancing

Jane Brucker

Jane Brucker headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dirty Dancing

Last update was at 07:40 11th June 2018