Fathom Events and The Metropolitan Opera present a special two-day event, The Opera House, a new film by award-winning documentary filmmaker Susan Froemke, on January 13 and 17 only. The Opera House surveys a remarkable period of the Metropolitan Opera's rich history and a time of great change for New York. Featuring rarely seen archival footage, stills, recent interviews, and a soundtrack of extraordinary Met performances, the film chronicles the creation of the Met's storied home of the last 50 years, against the backdrop of the artists, architects, and politicians who shaped the cultural life of New York City in the '50s and '60s.