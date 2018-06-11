* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Opera House

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 1st July 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2018
?
The Opera House poster
Contains very mild bad language. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 20 cinemas on Sunday 1st July 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 2nd July 2018.

Directed by:

Susan Froemke

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Fathom Events and The Metropolitan Opera present a special two-day event, The Opera House, a new film by award-winning documentary filmmaker Susan Froemke, on January 13 and 17 only. The Opera House surveys a remarkable period of the Metropolitan Opera's rich history and a time of great change for New York. Featuring rarely seen archival footage, stills, recent interviews, and a soundtrack of extraordinary Met performances, the film chronicles the creation of the Met's storied home of the last 50 years, against the backdrop of the artists, architects, and politicians who shaped the cultural life of New York City in the '50s and '60s.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Opera House is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Opera House.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:40 11th June 2018