The Deer Hunter

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 4th July 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2018
?
The Deer Hunter poster
Contains strong violence and portrayals of wartime trauma. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

In 69 cinemas on Wednesday 4th July 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 9th July 2018.

Directed by:

Michael Cimino

Written by:

Michael Cimino, Deric Washburn, Louis Garfinkle and Quinn K. Redeker

Produced by:

Michael Cimino, Michael Deeley, John Peverall and Barry Spikings

Starring:

Robert De Niro, John Cazale, John Savage, Christopher Walken, Meryl Streep and George Dzundza

Genres:

Drama, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Michael, Steven and Nick are young factory workers from Pennsylvania who enlist into the Army to fight in Vietnam. Before they go, Steven marries the pregnant Angela, and their wedding party also serves as the men's farewell party. After some time and many horrors, the three friends fall in the hands of the Vietcong and are brought to a prison camp in which they are forced to play Russian roulette against each other. Michael makes it possible for them to escape, but they soon get separated again.

The Deer Hunter Cast

Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro headshot

Date of Birth:

17 August 1943

Real Name:



Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

War with GrandpaI Am DuranThe Deer Hunter

John Cazale

John Cazale headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:



Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Deer Hunter

John Savage

John Savage headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:



Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Deer Hunter

Christopher Walken

Christopher Walken headshot

Date of Birth:

31 March 1943

Real Name:



Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

War with GrandpaThe Deer Hunter

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep headshot

Date of Birth:

22 June 1949

Real Name:



Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mamma Mia! Here We Go AgainMary Poppins ReturnsThe Deer Hunter

George Dzundza

George Dzundza headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:



Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Deer Hunter

