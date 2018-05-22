* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

About a Badly Drawn Boy

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 26th May 2018
new About a Badly Drawn Boy poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when About a Badly Drawn Boy is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Starring:

Badly Drawn Boy, Andy Votel, Jane Weaver, Ian Smith, Jimi Goodwin, Guy Garvey and Ghostpoet

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An in-depth feature film all about the boy himself Damon Gough and the legacy of his Mercury Prize winning album The Hour of Bewilderbeast, eighteen years after its original release in 2000. Damon talks about his musical upbringing, the mix tape cassettes his mother made him, the first record he bought and the first concert he attended. The story continues with Damon meeting his future creative collaborator and business partner Andy Votel and how together they founded the Twisted Nerve record label in Manchester in the late 1990's. We hear of the influences Damon brought to the recording of the album, the songwriting process and stories behind the songs, musicians, producers and album artwork.

The film features exclusive new interviews with Damon and acoustic performances of songs from the album filmed in the Gough family print factory in Bolton and his home in Manchester, alongside previously unseen archive footage and photographs, animation and lots more. Includes contributions from Andy Votel, musicians Jane Weaver, Ian Smith (Alfie), Jimi Goodwin (Doves), Guy Garvey (Elbow) and Ghostpoet. Damon's big brother Simon Gough, producer and member of Mum and Dad Joe Robinson, Grammy award winning producer Ken Nelson, XL Recordings Richard Russell, film director Garth Jennings, journalist Luke Bainbridge, radio DJ Pete Mitchell, 2000 Mercury Music Prize judge Fleur Sarfaty, Square One Studio's Bob Little and Artist Joe Simpson.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on About a Badly Drawn Boy.

About a Badly Drawn Boy Cast

Badly Drawn Boy

Badly Drawn Boy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

About a Badly Drawn Boy

Andy Votel

Andy Votel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

About a Badly Drawn Boy

Jane Weaver

Jane Weaver headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

About a Badly Drawn Boy

Ian Smith

Ian Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

About a Badly Drawn Boy

Jimi Goodwin

Jimi Goodwin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

About a Badly Drawn Boy

Guy Garvey

Guy Garvey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

About a Badly Drawn Boy

Ghostpoet

Ghostpoet headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

About a Badly Drawn Boy

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:25 22nd May 2018