Albatross

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 5th June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2018
?
new Albatross poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

www.albatrossthefilm.com

Directed by:

Chris Jordan

Starring:

Manuel Maqueda

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

One of the remotest islands on Earth, Midway is a tiny outpost in the middle of the world's largest ocean, 2,000 miles from the nearest continent it lies halfway between North America and Asia. In 2009, as a collaboration with activist/photographer Manuel Maqueda, Artist Chris Jordan alit on Midway to photograph and film thousands of young albatrosses that lay dead on the ground, their stomachs filled with plastic. The experience was devastating, not only for what it meant for the suffering of the birds, but also for what it reflected back to us about the destructive power of our culture of mass consumption and humanity's damaged relationship with the living world.

Reviews

Albatross Cast

Manuel Maqueda

Last update was at 21:18 24th May 2018