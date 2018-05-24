Movie Synopsis:

One of the remotest islands on Earth, Midway is a tiny outpost in the middle of the world's largest ocean, 2,000 miles from the nearest continent it lies halfway between North America and Asia. In 2009, as a collaboration with activist/photographer Manuel Maqueda, Artist Chris Jordan alit on Midway to photograph and film thousands of young albatrosses that lay dead on the ground, their stomachs filled with plastic. The experience was devastating, not only for what it meant for the suffering of the birds, but also for what it reflected back to us about the destructive power of our culture of mass consumption and humanity's damaged relationship with the living world.