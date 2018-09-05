* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Down to Earth

6.6 / 230 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
?
Down to Earth poster
Contains no material likely to offend or harm. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Tuesday 11th September 2018 - view the list.

Official Site:

www.downtoearthfilm.com

Directed by:

Renata Heinen and Rolf Winters

Written by:

Rolf Winters

Produced by:

Renata Heinen and Rolf Winters

Genres:

Adventure, Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A thought-provoking cinematic experience of the ancient, earthly wisdom. An inner journey, reconnecting us with our source and the mutual path we are walking. From the Amazon to the jungles of India, from the Australian outback to the Kalahari Desert, from the Andes to Lake Superior, we meet one-to-one with the Earth Keepers. Humble, connected individuals who have something that most of us lost completely. They are still connected to the Earth, the Elements and to the Other Worlds. Having lived in hiding for centuries, the Keepers of the Earth see that now is the time to step forward and share their insights and wisdom with those who are ready to listen. Are you ready?

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Down to Earth is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Down to Earth.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 21:39 5th September 2018