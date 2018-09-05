Down to Earth

Movie Synopsis:

A thought-provoking cinematic experience of the ancient, earthly wisdom. An inner journey, reconnecting us with our source and the mutual path we are walking. From the Amazon to the jungles of India, from the Australian outback to the Kalahari Desert, from the Andes to Lake Superior, we meet one-to-one with the Earth Keepers. Humble, connected individuals who have something that most of us lost completely. They are still connected to the Earth, the Elements and to the Other Worlds. Having lived in hiding for centuries, the Keepers of the Earth see that now is the time to step forward and share their insights and wisdom with those who are ready to listen. Are you ready?