Mothers Day La fête des mères

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 24th June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2018
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar

Written by:

Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar

Produced by:

Pierre Kubel and Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar

Starring:

Audrey Fleurot, Clotilde Courau, Olivia Côte, Pascale Arbillot, Jeanne Rosa and Carmen Maura

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

They are the President of the Republic, nanny, Baker, actress, prof, florist, journalist, without employment, pediatrician. They are possessive, caring, inept, absent, omnipresent, overwhelmed, lenient, loving, fragile, in full possession of their means or lose the head. And then we become mom - and it will be our party.

Mothers Day Cast

Audrey Fleurot

Clotilde Courau

Olivia Côte

Pascale Arbillot

Jeanne Rosa

Carmen Maura

