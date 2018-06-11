* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Bengal Shadows

London Indian Film Festival Release Date

Monday 25th June 2018
Bengal Shadows poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At London Indian Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Joy Banerjee and Partho Bhattacharya

Starring:

Soumitra Chatterjee, Madhushree Mukerjee and Richard Toye

Language:

English

Runtime:

48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

his hard-hitting documentary brings to light a lesser-known episode of the Second World War - the 1943 famine, during which time several million people starved to death in Bengal. Today, numerous historians, researchers and writers, from both India and Britain, blame the British Empire for the famine that occurred whilst the subcontinent was under its rule. Some historians allege that Winston Churchill was accountable for the famine and even refer to it as a crime against humanity. The film gives a voice to historians, researchers and survivors, who were witness to these tragic events.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Bengal Shadows.

Bengal Shadows Cast

Soumitra Chatterjee

Soumitra Chatterjee headshot

Date of Birth:

19 January 1935

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bengal Shadows

Madhushree Mukerjee

Madhushree Mukerjee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bengal Shadows

Richard Toye

Richard Toye headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bengal Shadows

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:40 11th June 2018