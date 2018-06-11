his hard-hitting documentary brings to light a lesser-known episode of the Second World War - the 1943 famine, during which time several million people starved to death in Bengal. Today, numerous historians, researchers and writers, from both India and Britain, blame the British Empire for the famine that occurred whilst the subcontinent was under its rule. Some historians allege that Winston Churchill was accountable for the famine and even refer to it as a crime against humanity. The film gives a voice to historians, researchers and survivors, who were witness to these tragic events.
Bengal Shadows
Bengal Shadows
Bengal Shadows