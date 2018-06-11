* × Change Settings

Eaten by Lions

London Indian Film Festival Release Date

Monday 25th June 2018
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Jason Wingard

Written by:

David Isaac and Jason Wingard

Produced by:

Hannah Stevenson

Starring:

Antonio Aakeel, Jack Carroll, Asim Chaudhry, Johnny Vegas, Vicki Pepperdine and Kevin Eldon

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Omar and Pete are half brothers. When their parents are eaten by lions they embark on a journey to find Omar's real father. What follows is a funny, heart-warming journey of self-discovery for both boys..in Blackpool. The Choudray family represents a truly contemporary example of modern multicultural Britain - but what will the brothers make of their eccentric newfound family? Will they be going to Mecca or Mecca bingo? In contrast to the old fashioned stereotypes about Blackpool, the comedy is sharp, current and non-stop.

Reviews

Eaten by Lions Cast

