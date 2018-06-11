* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Ashram

London Indian Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 27th June 2018
The Ashram poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At London Indian Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Ben Rekhi

Written by:

Binky Mendez and Ben Rekhi

Produced by:

Mali Elfman, Achin Jain, Daniel McGilvray, Guneet Monga and Ben Rekhi

Starring:

Sam Keeley, Manoel Orfanaki, Hera Hilmar, Kal Penn, Radhika Apte and Melissa Leo

Genres:

Fantasy, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After receiving a cryptic message, American skeptic Jamie travels to the Indian Himalayas to pick up on the trail of his missing girlfriend. There, he discovers a secretive community led by a guru with strange powers who may or may not be involved in her disappearance. As Jamie travels deeper down the rabbit hole, he quickly realizes he may have uncovered more than he bargained for, and that this mysterious mountain may contain the secrets of reincarnation - and a portal to another dimension.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Ashram.

The Ashram Cast

Sam Keeley

Sam Keeley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Ashram

Manoel Orfanaki

Manoel Orfanaki headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Ashram

Hera Hilmar

Hera Hilmar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The AshramMortal Engines

Kal Penn

Kal Penn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Ashram

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Ashram

Melissa Leo

Melissa Leo headshot

Date of Birth:

14 September 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Equalizer 2The Ashram

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:40 11th June 2018