C'est la vie! Le sens de la fête

6.9 / 4964 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 31st August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-February 2019
?
C'est la vie! poster
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 3 cinemas on Friday 31st August 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 23rd September 2018.

Directed by:

Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano

Written by:

Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano

Produced by:

Nicolas Duval Adassovsky, Laurent Zeitoun and Yann Zenou

Starring:

Jean-Pierre Bacri, Jean-Paul Rouve, Gilles Lellouche, Vincent Macaigne, Eye Haidara and Suzanne Clément

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Pierre is marrying Héléna and he wants his wedding party to be first rate. For that he has reserved the services of Max Angély, a seasoned caterer, and his team. The reception is to take place in a sumptuous 17th century leisure castle and its beautiful park and the music to be supplied by an excellent DJ. The rich arrogant bridegroom demands that everything go according to plan. Max assures him that will be the case but what he fails to tell him is that his team is not absolutely above reproach. For instance, Etienne (as James), a second-rate entertainer, has replaced the top-level DJ; Adèle, Max's short-tempered assistant, keeps causing embroilment ; Guy, the wedding photographer is a free-loading has been; Josiane, Max's close collaborator and also lover, is on the verge of breaking up with him; Julien, a depressive ex-teacher turned waiter, once had a date with - the bride; Samy, an additional waiter, proves quite worthless. But Max, whose motto is "Always adapt!" is the.

C'est la vie! Cast

Jean-Pierre Bacri

Jean-Pierre Bacri headshot

Date of Birth:

24 May 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

C'est la vie!

Jean-Paul Rouve

Jean-Paul Rouve headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0¾" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

C'est la vie!

Gilles Lellouche

Gilles Lellouche headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

C'est la vie!

Vincent Macaigne

Vincent Macaigne headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Reinventing MarvinC'est la vie!

Eye Haidara

Eye Haidara headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

C'est la vie!

Suzanne Clément

Suzanne Clément headshot

Date of Birth:

12 May 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

C'est la vie!

