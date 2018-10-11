* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Colette

6.3 / 108 votes

UK Premiere

Thursday 11th October 2018
[more details...]

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th January 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2019
?
Colette poster
Contains sexual scenes and nudity. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 98 cinemas on Thursday 3rd January 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 2 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Wash Westmoreland

Written by:

Richard Glatzer, Rebecca Lenkiewicz and Wash Westmoreland

Produced by:

Elizabeth Karlsen, Pamela Koffler, Caroline Levy, Michel Litvak, David Minkowski, Christine Vachon, Gary Michael Walters and Stephen Woolley

Starring:

Keira Knightley, Eleanor Tomlinson, Dominic West, Fiona Shaw, Aiysha Hart and Robert Pugh

Genres:

Biography, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set at the dawn of the modern age, Colette is the story of a woman who has been long denied her voice going to extraordinary lengths to reclaim it. Gabrielle Sidonie Colette, a young woman from a country village, marries a charismatic dominating Parisian, fourteen years her senior, known by the single name, 'Willy.' Through his auspices, she is introduced to bohemian Paris where her creative appetite is sparked. Ever quick to capitalize on talent, Willy convinces his wife to write novels - to be published under his name. The phenomenal success of her "Claudine" series makes Willy well known as a writer and 'Colette and Willy' the first modern celebrity couple. Over time, lack of recognition for her work frustrates Colette, and an affair with the gender-defying Marquise de Belbeuf inspires her to break free, but Willy is determined to maintain his hold over her, at any cost.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Colette is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Colette.

Colette Cast

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley headshot

Date of Birth:

26 March 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ColetteThe Aftermath

Eleanor Tomlinson

Eleanor Tomlinson headshot

Date of Birth:

19 May 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Colette

Dominic West

Dominic West headshot

Date of Birth:

15 October 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Colette

Fiona Shaw

Fiona Shaw headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

LizzieColette

Aiysha Hart

Aiysha Hart headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Colette

Robert Pugh

Robert Pugh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Colette

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:53 24th December 2018