The Price of Everything

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 16th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
?
The Price of Everything poster
Contains infrequent strong language and nudity. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 2 cinemas on Friday 16th November 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 4th December 2018.

Directed by:

Nathaniel Kahn

Produced by:

Kayla Malahiazar, Lisa Remington, Carla Solomon, Jennifer Stockman and Debi Wisch

Starring:

Amy Cappellazzo, George Condo, Njideka Akunyili Crosby, Stefan Edlis, Jeff Koons and Margaret Lee

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

With unprecedented access to pivotal artists and the white-hot market surrounding them, this film dives deep into the contemporary art world, holding a fun-house mirror up to our values and our times - where everything can be bought and sold.

