Tranny Fag Bixa Travesty

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2018
Tranny Fag poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Kiko Goifman and Claudia Priscilla

Written by:

Claudia Priscilla, Mc Linn da Quebrada and Kiko Goifman

Produced by:

Kiko Goifman and Evelyn Mab

Starring:

Mc Linn da Quebrada, Jup do Bairro, Liniker, As Bahias e a Cozinha Mineira, Assucena Assucena and Raquel Virgínia

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Portuguese

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)
Tranny Fag Cast

