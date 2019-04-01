* × Change Settings

Red Joan

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 19th April 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2019
?
Red Joan poster
Contains moderate sex and suicide references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Wednesday 10th April 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 3 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Trevor Nunn

Written by:

Lindsay Shapero

Produced by:

Alice Dawson and David Parfitt

Starring:

Sophie Cookson, Tom Hughes, Judi Dench, Tereza Srbova, Laurence Spellman and Stephen Boxer

Genres:

Biography, Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

English born Joan Stanley, a Soviet and communist party sympathizer, becomes employed as a British government civil servant, and gets recruited by the KGB in the mid 1930s. She successfully transfers nuclear bomb secrets to the Soviet Union (Russia), which enables them to keep up with the west in the development of atomic weapons, and remains undetected as a spy for over a half a century.

Reviews

Red Joan Cast

Sophie Cookson

Sophie Cookson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Red Joan

Tom Hughes

Tom Hughes headshot

Date of Birth:

1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Red Joan

Judi Dench

Judi Dench headshot

Date of Birth:

9 December 1934

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Artemis FowlRed JoanCats

Tereza Srbova

Tereza Srbova headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Red Joan

Laurence Spellman

Laurence Spellman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Red Joan

Stephen Boxer

Stephen Boxer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Red Joan

Last update was at 07:58 1st April 2019