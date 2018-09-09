* × Change Settings

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2019
Sui Dhaaga: Made in India poster
In 1 cinema on Friday 28th September 2018. Last showing on Thursday 4th October 2018.

Directed by:

Sharat Katariya

Written by:

Sharat Katariya

Produced by:

Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra

Starring:

Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and Govind Pandey

Genres:

Drama, Family, Music, Romance

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

A heart-warming story of pride and self-reliance, rooted in the heart of India.

Reviews

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Cast

Anushka Sharma

Varun Dhawan

Govind Pandey

Last update was at 20:18 9th September 2018