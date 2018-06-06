* × Change Settings

Female Human Animal

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 7th June 2018
Directed by:

Josh Appignanesi

Written by:

Josh Appignanesi

Produced by:

Jacqui Davies and Sam Dobbyn

Starring:

Angus Wright, Patrick O'Kane, Marc Hosemann, Adam Thirlwell, Dorian Ford and Marina Warner

Genres:

Documentary, Mystery, Romance, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Shot in the real-life contemporary art world, Female Human Animal is a psychothriller about a creative woman disenchanted with what modern life - and modern men - have to offer her. When writer Chloe Aridjis curates the Tate retrospective of the surrealist Leonora Carrington, an elusive, brooding man appears, seeming to offer more. Enabled by the artworks' defiant mystery, Chloe pursues him. But as she descends into a world of obsession, is she hunter or hunted? A darkly romantic enactment of a woman going beyond societal norms, it puts on screen the lurid unconscious of our new sexual politics.

Angus Wright

Patrick O'Kane

Marc Hosemann

Adam Thirlwell

Dorian Ford

Marina Warner

