Never Heard

British Urban Film Festival Release Date

Friday 8th June 2018
new Never Heard poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Josh Webber

Written by:

Tamera Hill, Edna Janeen White, Josh Webber and Michael Girgenti

Produced by:

David Banner, Sheryl Brady, Michael Girgenti, Rob Margolies, Natasha Ward, Mailene Webber, Brian White and Tony D. White

Starring:

David Banner, Robin Givens, Romeo Miller, Karrueche Tran, Brian White and Dorien Wilson

Genres:

Drama, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Aaron Davis is accused of murder and incarcerated for a crime he swears that he did not commit. His son Jalen is forced to grow up on the streets of Los Angeles without the guidance of a father and primarily raised by his mother Shala and Grandmother Camilla. Jalen finds himself in hot water with his life at risk after his friend Diggy decides to partner with one of the biggest drug dealers in the city leaving a large debt to be recouped. Everything seems to turn around when Aaron is reminded to put his faith in God first and use the power of prayer to help solve his problems. Will Aaron find a way to prove his innocents and save his son's life before it is too late.

Reviews

